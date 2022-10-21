Houses for sale Sheffield: Heated full length pool and bar area in 'stunning' grounds in £950,000 home
A “stunning” 19th century farm house with a full length pool is up for sale in Sheffield.
Details of the home can be found on Rightmove in Sheffield, with the property being sold through estate agents, Saxton Mee.
It is the first time the property has been on the open market for 40 years, making it a rare opportunity to purchase the unique home, which comes with a range of features. The most striking is the full length, heated swimming pool to the rear of the home, a rare find on the Sheffield property market. The whole property sits within a plot of vast gardens, with terrace, patio and barbeque areas dotted throughout.
The house has four large, double bedrooms, each with built in wardrobe space, two reception areas downstairs, one of which has a bar area. The kitchen is beautiful and leads straight into a private conservatory, which then gives you one of many access points to the garden.
Outside is a very large outbuilding, which contributes another 3,500 square feet to this property. It features two workshop spaces, a garage and some additional storage. All of this is located in Stannington and is adjoining green belt land in the Rivelin Valley.