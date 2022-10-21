News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Heated full length pool and bar area in 'stunning' grounds in £950,000 home

A “stunning” 19th century farm house with a full length pool is up for sale in Sheffield.

By Harry Harrison
7 minutes ago
Updated 21st Oct 2022, 12:27pm

Details of the home can be found on Rightmove in Sheffield, with the property being sold through estate agents, Saxton Mee.

It is the first time the property has been on the open market for 40 years, making it a rare opportunity to purchase the unique home, which comes with a range of features. The most striking is the full length, heated swimming pool to the rear of the home, a rare find on the Sheffield property market. The whole property sits within a plot of vast gardens, with terrace, patio and barbeque areas dotted throughout.

The house has four large, double bedrooms, each with built in wardrobe space, two reception areas downstairs, one of which has a bar area. The kitchen is beautiful and leads straight into a private conservatory, which then gives you one of many access points to the garden.

Outside is a very large outbuilding, which contributes another 3,500 square feet to this property. It features two workshop spaces, a garage and some additional storage. All of this is located in Stannington and is adjoining green belt land in the Rivelin Valley.

1. "Stunning" 1800s farm house

This home has not been on the open market for 40 years.

2. Lounge/Diner

This massive space is a brilliant space to host guests or just enjoy time as a family.

3. Bar area

Found on the other side of the living/dining space is this bar area, which has plenty of space for a full size snooker table.

4. Sitting room

This sitting room connects the entire house together. It has the stairs to the bedrooms, the kitchen and living/dining rooms to either side and is connected to the hall and porch where you enter. It's the heart of this home

