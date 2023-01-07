News you can trust since 1887
Houses for sale Sheffield: Gorgeous home in Stocksbridge with glorious Peak District views listed for £695,000

A stunning stone-built home in Sheffield with a large garden boasting spectacular views over the Peak District has hit the market, priced £695,000.

By Robert Cumber
6 hours ago
Updated 7th Jan 2023, 9:56am

The six-bedroom house on New Hall Lane in Stocksbridge, with three en-suite bathrooms, features attractive wooden beams and oak flooring throughout. It even has a ‘nano orchard’, complete with with cherry, plum, pear and apple trees.

The spacious kitchen comes equipped with all the latest appliances, including a Rangemaster Professional + 110 dual fuel range cooker, while the living room features a Chilli penguin wood burning stove with Riven slate hearth. There is under-floor heating, an electric gate controlling access to the property, a two-storey garage, a gym and a basement utility area.

But probably the most impressive feature is the large back garden and the amazing views it offers of the rolling countryside beyond. The garden includes a patio area, laid with Indian flag stone paving, where you can take in the scenery while dining al fresco.

The house is listed with Redbrik, which says it is ideally suited for families, second-time buyers and academics. The estate agent describes Stocksbridge as an ‘increasingly popular suburb’, with the Fox Valley shopping centre nearby, the Peak District right on your doorstep, excellent bus routes linking you to nearby towns and easy access to the motorway for commuting.

For more details, visit: https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/6-bedroom-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-new-hall-lane-stocksbridge-s36-62ab46b88993b94a1df0d440/.

