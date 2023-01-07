A stunning stone-built home in Sheffield with a large garden boasting spectacular views over the Peak District has hit the market, priced £695,000.

The six-bedroom house on New Hall Lane in Stocksbridge, with three en-suite bathrooms, features attractive wooden beams and oak flooring throughout. It even has a ‘nano orchard’, complete with with cherry, plum, pear and apple trees.

The spacious kitchen comes equipped with all the latest appliances, including a Rangemaster Professional + 110 dual fuel range cooker, while the living room features a Chilli penguin wood burning stove with Riven slate hearth. There is under-floor heating, an electric gate controlling access to the property, a two-storey garage, a gym and a basement utility area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But probably the most impressive feature is the large back garden and the amazing views it offers of the rolling countryside beyond. The garden includes a patio area, laid with Indian flag stone paving, where you can take in the scenery while dining al fresco.

The stone-built house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, has attractive wooden beams and oak flooring

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house is listed with Redbrik, which says it is ideally suited for families, second-time buyers and academics. The estate agent describes Stocksbridge as an ‘increasingly popular suburb’, with the Fox Valley shopping centre nearby, the Peak District right on your doorstep, excellent bus routes linking you to nearby towns and easy access to the motorway for commuting.

For more details, visit: https://www.redbrik.co.uk/property-for-sale-details/6-bedroom-semi-detached-house-for-sale-in-new-hall-lane-stocksbridge-s36-62ab46b88993b94a1df0d440/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The garden of this £695,000 home in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, has a large lawn and an attractive patio

The stylish kitchen is fitted with Rangemaster appliances

Advertisement Hide Ad

The living room of this £695,000 home in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, features a Chilli Penguin wood burning stove

The property boasts attractive oak beams

Advertisement Hide Ad

The view from the back garden

The £695,000 property in Stocksbridge, Sheffield, has its own gym

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the six bedrooms at the £695,000 house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield

The patio is perfect for outdoor dining, with great views of the countryside

Advertisement Hide Ad

The electric gate is controlled by telephone or manual code for entry

There are great views from many of the rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen is fitted with a number of hi-tech appliances

There is plenty of space for parking at the house on New Hall Lane, in Stocksbridge, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of the six bedrooms

Another of the bedrooms at the £695,000 house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another view of the impressive garden

The front of the stunning stone-built house in Stocksbridge, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad