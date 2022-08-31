These are some of the top walks in South Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autumn in the Rivelin Valley, Sheffield.

Whether it’s waterfalls, forests, open countryside, South Yorkshire has all the great views ready and waiting for you to enjoy. So, why not pull on your walking boots and get out there?

Rivelin Valley Nature Trail

Getting out into nature should be on everyone’s to-do list.

Rivelin Valley is great if you live in Sheffield or close by. It is only a six-mile end-to-end walk that has great things to see.

Waterfalls, stepping stones, and other natural wonders can be explored here, but do o’t worry you do not have to forage for food as they have cafes for a nice brew and an ice cream after you finished being an explorer for the day.

Worsbrough Mill Country Park

Just outside of Barnsley, Worsbrough Mill Country Park is more than 240 acres and has three beautiful South Yorkshire walks to go on.

There is a 60-acre reservoir that is a haven for wildlife. You can enjoy three routes on the reserve they are the Owl Walk, which is around three miles and the Badger Walk and Fox Walk, which are, around two miles.

Each has its unique elements to enjoy. The Worsborough Mill on site dates back to the 18th-century and is still in operation today. There’s the Millers Tea Room to enjoy a spot of lunch and a brew after a nice walk around the 60-acre reservoir.

Bradfield Reservoir

Situated in the Yorkshire part of the Peak District, the Bradfield area has numerous beautiful reservoirs for you to enjoy a pleasant walk around.

Starting from Lower Bradfield you can head out towards Dale Dyke Reservoir and enjoy a peaceful five-mile trek or if you head in the other direction, there is Damflask Reservoir to potter around.

If you would like a nice short walk, you can go around the Agden Reservoir.

Wyming Brook Nature Reserve

Home to an abundance of wildlife, Wyming Brook is perfect for those looking for something special in a walk. Once private land, owned by nobility, its babbling streams, mossy rags and picturesque footbridges are the perfect escape.

Situated on the edge of the Peak District near Sheffield, it’s home to a crystal-clear brook that tumbles through woodlands, glen and moor.

Wombell Woods

This ancient woodland has paths that twist and turn through the woodland. You can enjoy views over Wombwell as well as enjoying the wildlife that roams the area.

Langsett Reservoir – South Yorkshire

The circular walk takes visitors around Langsett Reservoir which is situated on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

The walk starts in the village of Langsett and follows footpaths dotted throughout the woodland and open moorland surrounding the reservoir.

The walk can sometimes be tricky but you will be rewarded with views across the Peak District. The destination is a favourite for dog walkers.

Dearne Valley Park

The 80-acre country park is a stone’s throw away from Barnsley town centre and sits along the River Dearn. Its, mossy woodland is the ideal place to take the dog out for a walk or to get out with the family and enjoy some fresh countryside air.

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve

Situated on the edge of Doncaster, Potteric Carr Nature Reserve’s a great place to go wildlife spotting.

Enjoy what the lakeside views and woodlands have to offer as you potter around one of the walks before heading back to the cafe for a lovely brew to warm yourself up.

River Don and Sprotbrough Falls

Experience the 3.5-mile out-and-back trail near Brodsworth. The trail is great for hiking, mountain biking, and running. Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash.

Wentworth Circular, Rotherham

Get to know the four-mile lo op trail. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes two hours to complete.

Broomhead and Howden Moors