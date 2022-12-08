‘Huge milestone’ as £24.1 million to transform Stocksbridge in Sheffield is unlocked

The Government has green lighted “once in a generation” plans to transform key parts of Stocksbridge, unlocking £24.1 million of investment.

The department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities considered and approved detailed business cases for a number of projects revamping the area.

Funding – which includes £14.6 million revamp of the town centre – was approved by Sheffield Council’s strategy and resources committee meeting this week.

The 10 projects include a major transformation of Manchester Road with a new library and community hub at its heart, revamped paving and public realm in the town centre, a local community bus service connecting remote communities and upgrades to sports, education and outdoor infrastructure.

Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge with Ian Sanderson.

A shop front grant scheme which aims to regenerate the town’s run down retail area is also proposed.

Miriam Cates MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge and co-chair of the Stocksbridge Towns Fund Board, said the town had been cut off from the city for too long and this was a fresh start.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Government approval for the projects which make up our town investment plan for Stocksbridge.

“Having been involved in the process from the start, I know how transformative the Town’s Fund will be. There is still a lot of work to do as we look at the detail of delivering the projects, but this really is a huge milestone in bringing forward this once in a generation opportunity.

Artists impression of the new hub.

“Our community has played an important part in helping to shape and develop the plans and we will continue to engage and consult with businesses and residents throughout the next stage of the projects.”

Councillor Julie Grocutt, deputy leader of the council and Town’s Fund board member, said they worked with many groups and organisations across the town to ensure the deal was fit for purpose.

She said: “It is great news that we can now get started on the next phase of these important projects for the town – Stocksbridge has a proud history of being a pioneering and ambitious town and we are definitely building on that in this next important chapter for the town.”

Work to deliver the first schemes is expected to start in summer 2023 and further funding has been applied for.