Houses for sale Sheffield: Elmton converted barn 'perfect for today's modern family' hits market at £795,000
Whilst this brilliant property isn’t directly in Sheffield, it still has an S postcode and is excellently placed for someone needing to commute into the city.
An Elmton property described as “perfect for today’s modern family” is on the market for £795,000.
Estate Agents, Redbrik, are marketing the four bedroom barn conversion found just a stones throw away from Bolsover and just a 40 minute drive to Sheffield City Centre.
The bedrooms are shared over both floors, with the master bedroom, with en-suite and access to the gardens, located on the ground floor.
The bedrooms upstairs are split between two sections, with the second en-suite bedroom found up a different set of stairs to the third and fourth bedrooms.
The house is found upon a 1.2 acre plot, with landscaped gardens and large lawns.
It’s a 40 minute drive from Elmton to Sheffield City Centre, making this property excellent for any adults who want a commutable distance between work and home.