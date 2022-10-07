An Elmton property described as “perfect for today’s modern family” is on the market for £795,000.

Estate Agents, Redbrik, are marketing the four bedroom barn conversion found just a stones throw away from Bolsover and just a 40 minute drive to Sheffield City Centre.

The bedrooms are shared over both floors, with the master bedroom, with en-suite and access to the gardens, located on the ground floor.

The bedrooms upstairs are split between two sections, with the second en-suite bedroom found up a different set of stairs to the third and fourth bedrooms.

The house is found upon a 1.2 acre plot, with landscaped gardens and large lawns.

It’s a 40 minute drive from Elmton to Sheffield City Centre, making this property excellent for any adults who want a commutable distance between work and home.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Redbrik, here.

1. Converted barn This property is the product of a barn conversion some years ago. As a result, we now have this stunning property on the market. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The "fabulous" breakfast kitchen is fully integrated and comes with an island and butlers sink. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Open-plan living space A staple in modern home design. Open-plan areas are becoming more and more popular, with this room accommodating both the dining room and lounge. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Master bedrooms The master bedroom is located on the ground floor, with the other bedrooms shared over two sections of the first floor. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales