Former Sheffield Sunday school transformed into stunning four bedroom family home worth £500k - take a look inside

The property on Lound Side, Chapeltown, is called Lound Hall and was once the local Sunday school. It will be auctioned by Your Move and is listed on Zoopla.

The auction guide says: “Lound Hall has had a transformation into a luxurious four bedroom property and yet still has further space to develop a separate two bedroom house and to extend the accommodation into unused parts of the building.

"Properties of this type and potential are rare so don’t miss out - make a bid today!”Features include a modern kitchen, huge open plan lounge space and four double bedrooms - three with en-suites.

Call the agent on 0114 446 9196 or view the Zoopla listing at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/59172447/

1. Character Lound Hall is described as a building of character with huge further potential by the Your Move brochure. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Hallway An impressive, tiled, entrance to this wonderful building, says the brochure. With feature staircase to the upper floor. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kitchen A highly specified, professional standard kitchen, says the brochure. "From the piped, underfloor heated wood effect flooring to the Riverwash granite worktops it's top quality throughout. Fitted with two conventional ovens, microwave, steam oven and induction hob it's a dream of a kitchen." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge A vast, open space with original character windows at each end, open, high ceiling and original feature roof beams. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales