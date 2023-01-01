There are four levels of “fabulous” living space in this Sterndale Road property, which has been sympathetically refurbished, whilst retaining several original features. The ground floor features an entrance hall, lounge and a “beautifully styled” open plan kitchen diner , which flows seamlessly into the back garden.

On the first floor you can find three bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a home office or nursery space. The “stunning” family bathroom is also on the first floor and is fully equipped with a lovely four piece suite. The second floor is one bedroom, which is the largest of the four, stretching from the front to the back of the house.