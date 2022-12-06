A £650,000 home comes with an inheritable title and will make whoever makes the purchase the Lord or Lady of Tuxford Hall.

The grade-II listed property is just a 50 minute drive from Sheffield city centre, in Newark, meaning any potential new Lord or Lady could drive to and from the Steel City jobs back to their large country home with ease. It comes with eight bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms, and is seen as a terrific investment property as Independent Estate Agent, Jon Archer says he believed the property could be sold on for £1.4million with the “right investment and work”.

Mr Archer said: “The potential of this property is incredible and is as close to a blank canvas as a keen renovator will find. Whether you’re an intrepid investor looking for your next project, or a family looking for your forever home, there are untold amounts of possibilities at this stunning house. Someone could even turn it into a commercial space like a bed and breakfast, café or care home.”

The house was built in the 1800s and has an incredible 2.5 acres of land, six bedrooms on the first floor, three of which have en-suites, and a further two bedrooms on the second floor.

1. Bathroom There are five total bathrooms in this property. Three of them are en-suites.

2. Reception room This is the first of five different reception rooms. There is a dining room, drawing room, morning room, sitting room and a simple "reception room".

3. Bedroom Two This is the second bedroom on the floor plan, which benefits from high ceilings and an en-suite.

4. 2.5 Acres of grounds Tuxford Hall is just a 50 minute drive to Sheffield City Centre.