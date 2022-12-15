Estate Agents at Savills are selling one of the most expensive properties on the Sheffield property market right now, which sits on an enormous 3.71 acre plot.

The property is a listed building with eight bedrooms, four reception rooms, four bathrooms and a lift. Found in Laughton, which is officially under Rotherham Council’s jurisdiction, this S25 property has had a “sympathetic restorations and renovation” by the current owners “in keeping with its William and Mary origins”.

The ground floor of the main building features a kitchen with a pantry, sitting room, dining room and drawing room. An orangery is accessible through the sitting room, which is also where the lift to the first floor is found. The entrance hall has staircases leading up and down and on the lower ground floor, you will find the snug or games room, a WC and a utility room.

Upstairs on the first floor are four of the eight bedrooms, two of which have en-suites. The en-suite in the second bedroom is where the lift is found on the first floor, with the master en-suite decked out with a four piece of a bath, shower, toilet and sink. Up on the second floor are the remaining four bedrooms, none of which have en-suites.

The property does a number of other buildings on the land. Surrounding the main house is an outbuilding – with an indoor pool, sauna, workshop, office and wine cellar – a greenhouse and double garage.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on Savills, here.

1. 3.71 acres of grounds This property is enormous and has so many incredible features. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The property has been restored to keep it's historic origins. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Drawing room One of four reception rooms in this property, the drawing room is by far the biggest. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Dining room The swimming pool is coming. We promise... Photo: Savills Photo Sales