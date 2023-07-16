House prices in Sheffield: Nine areas where prices have fallen despite rest of city seeing increases
New figures show how the average house sale price fell in just nine areas of Sheffield – in all other 59 districts, prices have gone up.
With mortgage rates rising to an eyewatering rate for homeowners and house prices continuing to climb and climb, buyers are feeling priced out of the market more than ever.
Across 2022, the average house sale price in Sheffield leaped up by £20,000, with some areas such as Highfield, Lowfield and Sharrow increasing by an inexplicable £50,000.
Now, data show just nine areas across the Steel City saw the average house sale price decrease in 2022.
The sharpest fall was in Darnall, where the average sale dropped 17.7per cent – from £121,000 in 2021 to £100,000 by the end of 2022.
Below, The Star has listed the areas where the average house sale price fell over the course of 2022.
It comes after The Star last week revealed the most expensive areas to buy a home in Sheffield, as well as the districts with the fastest rising house prices in the city.
Meanwhile, estate agents Zoopla say the average salary needed to buy a house in Sheffield has risen to £33,800.