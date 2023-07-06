Sheffield house prices: 12 most expensive areas to buy a home in Sheffield
With mortgage rates rising to an eyewatering rate for homeowners, buyers are feeling priced out of the market more than ever – while others in the most valuable areas are ready to sell.
New figures have revealed the Sheffield neighbourhoods where with the highest median house prices based on the average sale price at the end of 2022.
Despite many showings from the S10 and S11 postcodes – often thought of as some of Sheffield’s most expensive areas – the actual highest average house price was in Bents Green and Millhouses, where the average house sale was worth over £500,000. In fact, as The Star reported in April, Bents Green is one of the most expensive places to buy in the North.
And, despite being often considered one of Sheffield’s most desired places to live, Nether Edge only came 12th on the list, and was beaten by areas such as Dore, Beauchief and Crosspool.
Fgures revealed by The Star last week show where house price rose the most by the end of 2022.
The average house price in Sheffield has recently edged closer to £200,000 as 2023 grinds on.
Meanwhile, data also suggests the average salary needed to buy a house in Sheffield has jumped by nearly £2,000.