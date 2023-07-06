The number one area had an average house price sale of over half a million.

With mortgage rates rising to an eyewatering rate for homeowners, buyers are feeling priced out of the market more than ever – while others in the most valuable areas are ready to sell.

New figures have revealed the Sheffield neighbourhoods where with the highest median house prices based on the average sale price at the end of 2022.

Despite many showings from the S10 and S11 postcodes – often thought of as some of Sheffield’s most expensive areas – the actual highest average house price was in Bents Green and Millhouses, where the average house sale was worth over £500,000. In fact, as The Star reported in April, Bents Green is one of the most expensive places to buy in the North.

And, despite being often considered one of Sheffield’s most desired places to live, Nether Edge only came 12th on the list, and was beaten by areas such as Dore, Beauchief and Crosspool.

Fgures revealed by The Star last week show where house price rose the most by the end of 2022.

The average house price in Sheffield has recently edged closer to £200,000 as 2023 grinds on.

Meanwhile, data also suggests the average salary needed to buy a house in Sheffield has jumped by nearly £2,000.

2 . Bents Green & Millhouses, S11 - £538,000 Topping the list is the area of Bents Green & Millhouses, where the highest average house sale price sale in Sheffield at the end of 2022 was £538,000. Data also shows how average sale prices in this area increased by £65,000 from 2021 to 2022. It's far from the only appearance by an S11 postcode on this list, either. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Dore & Whitlow, S17 - £525,000 The Sheffield area with the second highest average house sale price at the end of 2022 was Dore & Whitlow, at £525,000. Data also shows how the average sale prices increased by £59,000 between 2021 and 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fulwood & Lodge Moor, S10 - £437,000 The Sheffield area with the third highest average house sale price at the end of 2022 was Fulwood & Lodge Moor, at £450,000. In an anomaly for this list, data also shows how the average sale prices actually decreased by £13,000 between 2021 and 2022. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

