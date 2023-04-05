News you can trust since 1887
House price rise recorded in Sheffield, Zoopla data shows - Manchester and Leeds increases also revealed

House prices in Sheffield have risen 5.3 per cent in the year to February 2023, according to the latest figures published by Zoopla.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

The increase in Sheffield dwarfs that of the the nation’s capital, London (1.4 per cent), and the national average (4.1 per cent) over the same time period and places it in seventh in the country for the highest price rise. The increase means the average house price in Sheffield is now £170,700.

Sheffield’s 5.3 per cent increase is beaten only by Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Cardiff and Leeds. Zoopla’s data shows Nottingham has seen the highest percentage increase on house prices in the year, with northern big hitters, Manchester and Leeds rising 5.8 and 5.4 per cent respectively.

Only one of the 20 cities included by Zoopla in their data published today (April ), has seen a reduction. House prices in Aberdeen, Scotland have dropped 1.0 per cent.

House prices in Sheffield have increased by 5.3 per cent on the year. Pictured is Dore Road, Sheffield's most expensive street. (Image: Scott Merrylees)House prices in Sheffield have increased by 5.3 per cent on the year. Pictured is Dore Road, Sheffield's most expensive street. (Image: Scott Merrylees)
Despite the rise, house prices in Sheffield remain below the national average, which is currently £259,700.

