House prices in Sheffield have risen 5.3 per cent in the year to February 2023, according to the latest figures published by Zoopla.

The increase in Sheffield dwarfs that of the the nation’s capital, London (1.4 per cent), and the national average (4.1 per cent) over the same time period and places it in seventh in the country for the highest price rise. The increase means the average house price in Sheffield is now £170,700.

Sheffield’s 5.3 per cent increase is beaten only by Nottingham, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester, Cardiff and Leeds. Zoopla’s data shows Nottingham has seen the highest percentage increase on house prices in the year, with northern big hitters, Manchester and Leeds rising 5.8 and 5.4 per cent respectively.

Only one of the 20 cities included by Zoopla in their data published today (April ), has seen a reduction. House prices in Aberdeen, Scotland have dropped 1.0 per cent.

House prices in Sheffield have increased by 5.3 per cent on the year. Pictured is Dore Road, Sheffield's most expensive street. (Image: Scott Merrylees)