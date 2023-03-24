A derelict home on a tidy Sheffield city centre street is ready for new ownership as it is about to go on sale for £75,000.

1 Havelock Street in Broomhall is surrounded by shrubbery and bushes and is said to be in need of a “complete restoration”. The three bedroom property is up for auction with Mark Jenkinson & Son.

Only external viewings are available for this property, as the auction site states internal viewings cannot be offered for “safety reasons”. It is found on a corner plot at a junction of Havelock Street and Broomspring Lane, dropping it in very close proximity to local hospitals and universities.

The auctioneers don’t think the current “hazardous” state of the house should put any prospective buyers off of this property, due to it’s “potential” to be turned into something great.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Mark Jenkinson & Son website.

