Sheffield Houses: Inside trashed derelict townhouse on a tidy city street now up for auction

A derelict home on a tidy Sheffield city centre street is ready for new ownership as it is about to go on sale for £75,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:08 GMT

1 Havelock Street in Broomhall is surrounded by shrubbery and bushes and is said to be in need of a “complete restoration”. The three bedroom property is up for auction with Mark Jenkinson & Son.

Only external viewings are available for this property, as the auction site states internal viewings cannot be offered for “safety reasons”. It is found on a corner plot at a junction of Havelock Street and Broomspring Lane, dropping it in very close proximity to local hospitals and universities.

The auctioneers don’t think the current “hazardous” state of the house should put any prospective buyers off of this property, due to it’s “potential” to be turned into something great.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Mark Jenkinson & Son website.

This derelict townhouse is up for auction with a guide price of £75,000.

1. Havelock Street

This derelict townhouse is up for auction with a guide price of £75,000.

Photo Sales
The house looks ideal for developers and builders looking for a rewarding project.

2. Overgrown gardens

The house looks ideal for developers and builders looking for a rewarding project.

Photo Sales
The location of the house is ideal for anyone needing to be close to the hospitals or universities.

3. Tidy residential street

The location of the house is ideal for anyone needing to be close to the hospitals or universities.

Photo Sales
The townhouse evidently hasn't been used in some time.

4. Disused

The townhouse evidently hasn't been used in some time.

Photo Sales
Mark JenkinsonSheffield