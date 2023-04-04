News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Price slashed on 'stunning' mega-mansion after more than 8 months on the market

The guide price for an enormous seven-figure, “ultra modern” mega-mansion has been dropped as its search for a new owner continues.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

The “stunning” seven-bed home has been described as “one of a kind” by Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have agreed to drop the guide price by £50,000 to £1.85million. The “no expense spared” home has been on the Sheffield property market for more than eight months.

The accommodation is spread across three large floors, which have a combined total area of 5663.5 square feet. The house utilises a spacious open plan area, which links the kitchen, dining and lounge areas in one seamless space. Another large part of the ground floor is taken up by a heated indoor swimming pool.

Almost all the bedrooms have en-suites, with the most spectacular being the large master suite, which contains a large bedroom area, walk-in wardrobe, four piece en-suite, balcony and a seperate dressing room. The upper floors also contain a large games room and cinema room and the garden outside is vast and has a “sunken” hot tub.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Whitehornes website.

The property is arguably a spot of representation of a high-end contemporary home.

1. "Ultra Modern"

The property is arguably a spot of representation of a high-end contemporary home.

This Abbey Lane home now has a guide price of £1,850,000.

2. Mega-mansion price drop

This Abbey Lane home now has a guide price of £1,850,000. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

The rear of the property is covered with floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-folding doors.

3. Bringing the outside inside

The rear of the property is covered with floor-to-ceiling windows and bi-folding doors. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

This is a rare feature on the housing market.

4. Heated indoor pool

This is a rare feature on the housing market. Photo: Whitehornes Estate Agents

