Sheffield Houses: Price slashed on 'stunning' mega-mansion after more than 8 months on the market
The guide price for an enormous seven-figure, “ultra modern” mega-mansion has been dropped as its search for a new owner continues.
The “stunning” seven-bed home has been described as “one of a kind” by Whitehornes Estate Agents, who have agreed to drop the guide price by £50,000 to £1.85million. The “no expense spared” home has been on the Sheffield property market for more than eight months.
The accommodation is spread across three large floors, which have a combined total area of 5663.5 square feet. The house utilises a spacious open plan area, which links the kitchen, dining and lounge areas in one seamless space. Another large part of the ground floor is taken up by a heated indoor swimming pool.
Almost all the bedrooms have en-suites, with the most spectacular being the large master suite, which contains a large bedroom area, walk-in wardrobe, four piece en-suite, balcony and a seperate dressing room. The upper floors also contain a large games room and cinema room and the garden outside is vast and has a “sunken” hot tub.