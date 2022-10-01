House for sale Sheffield: Swallownest family homes being sold with 20 per cent discount
The three-bed homes in Swallownest are being sold by Bellway Homes at their new Millstone Park development.
Three bedroom family homes are being sold for less than £200,000 thanks to a 20 per cent discount offered to first time buyers and armed forces buyers.
The houses all have bright and airy open-plan kitchen/diners, a separate living room and WC on the ground floor, with two doubles and one single bedroom upstairs and a family bathroom.
Melanie Smith, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales director, said: “Everyone known that saving up to buy a house is difficult at the best of times and the cost-of-living crisis is making it so much harder, so introducing the Reduced Market Value Homes concept now comes at a great time for those looking to buy their first home.
“I’m hopeful that the success of it in Swallownest will lead to similar properties being incorporated into new developments across the region.”
The development, Millstone Park, is being built on a 3.9-acre site near Park Hill Farm in Swallownest, Rotherham.
Three of the six homes available have already been sold, with the final three available for £175,195, down from the £218,995 market value.
Once complete, the development will feature 99 new homes, with a mix of three-bed townhouses, semi-detached and detached homes and four-bed detached homes.
House prices will range from £234,995 to £397,995 and pictures provided by Bellway show the exterior and interiors of the three-bed homes being sold at a discount.
