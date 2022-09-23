Homes for sale Sheffield: Three lovely family homes in the popular S10 postcode with Redbrik
Ranging between £300,000 and £700,000, here are three lovely family homes for sale with estate agents, Redbrik.
When it was leaked Kwasi Kwarteng was going to cut stamp duty in his mini-budget, the property market went into temporary paralysis.
We now know stamp duty will no longer need to be paid on the first £250,000 of a properties value, a move designed to encourage people into investing in property.
Estate Agents, Redbrik, have shared three properties with The Star they have on the market in the sought after Sheffield postcode of S10.
These family homes look terrific and have recently been renovated.
If you would like more information on the properties in the photo gallery, you can find their links below.
Brighton Terrace Road, click here.
Sandygate Road, click here.
Stone Delf, click here.
Page 1 of 4