When it was leaked Kwasi Kwarteng was going to cut stamp duty in his mini-budget, the property market went into temporary paralysis.

We now know stamp duty will no longer need to be paid on the first £250,000 of a properties value, a move designed to encourage people into investing in property.

Estate Agents, Redbrik, have shared three properties with The Star they have on the market in the sought after Sheffield postcode of S10.

These family homes look terrific and have recently been renovated.

If you would like more information on the properties in the photo gallery, you can find their links below.

Brighton Terrace Road, click here.

Sandygate Road, click here.

Stone Delf, click here.

1. Brighton Terrace Road - £300,000 This three-bedroom property in Crookes is said to be perfect for a young family, with lots of green spaces and highly regarded schools in the area. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

2. Brighton Terrace Road - £300,000 The living room is incredibly spacious and bright thanks to the large bay window at the front of the property. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

3. Brighton Terrace Road - £300,000 The kitchen looks amazing and is beautifully finished and coordinated. There is also space for the dining table and access to the garden. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales

4. Brighton Terrace Road - £300,000 This is the second floor bedroom, located at the top of the second staircase. It is the master bedroom and the only bedroom with an en-suite. Photo: Redbrik Photo Sales