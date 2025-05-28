According to new data from property experts, both Chesterfield and Dronfield have been named among the most underrated property hotspots for 2025.

Experts at Sell House Fast, say that these neighbourhoods deliver on a range of key areas - including affordability, transport links, good schools and a high quality of life.

The main draw is that they also combine all of this, with affordable price tags too.

The study analysed dozens of towns on factors including average house prices, commuting times, crime levels, school performance and amenities.

It ranked Chesterfield 4th and Dronfield 5th in the UK for 2025.

Dronfield and Chesterfield have been named as hidden gem property hotspots | NW

Jack Malnick, Managing Director of Sell House Fast, says that Chesterfield stands out as a strong option for first time buyers and investors.

“With the second-lowest average house price in the ranking (£212,576), it offers a more accessible entry point than many of its commuter belt counterparts,” he said.

He also points out that the 12 minute train commute to Sheffield city centre makes it ideal for commuters priced out of more central areas.

“The 51.93% increase in property values since 2013 is a clear indicator of the area’s growing appeal amongst commuters,” he added.

“Chesterfield’s house price growth suggests continued upward movement, making it a smart long-term investment, especially as Sheffield’s urban sprawl and demand for commuter housing intensify.”

Dronfield:

Meanwhile, Dronfield, nestled between Sheffield and the Peak District, has carved out a reputation as a family-friendly haven with a semi-rural feel.

With 66 per cent of schools rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' and a low crime rate compared to others, (394 incidents per 1,000 residents), it offers a compelling balance of lifestyle and convenience.

The low average house price of £273,863, is also a huge draw.

“Dronfield is a more family-oriented alternative - quieter, safer, and rooted in community,” Malnick added.

“The 10-minute train ride into Sheffield is unmatched for such a peaceful setting. While its property price growth has been more modest (41.8%), this suggests a market ripe for future appreciation.”

As Sheffield continues to regenerate and attract inward investment, its surrounding commuter towns like Chesterfield and Dronfield look set to benefit from the ripple effect - offering the kind of lifestyle, schooling and affordability that buyers across the country are now actively seeking.

Other towns in the top 10 include Horsforth near Leeds, Sutton Coldfield near Birmingham, and Newton-le-Willows near Manchester.

Full data and methodology is available at: Sell House Fast – Underrated UK Property Hotspots 2025

