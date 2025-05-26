A look at the cheapest properties on sale in Sheffield - starting at just £24k

Three Sheffield properties are hitting the auction market this summer with starting prices that are hard to ignore.

All based in well-connected areas across the city, they offer potential buyers a chance to grab a property for far less than the usual market rates.

The cheapest is a two-bedroom terraced house in Westfield, listed at £24,000.

It needs a full renovation but sits in a well-connected spot near Crystal Peaks and local schools. With strong rental potential, it could be a solid buy for someone ready to take on a project.

Also available is a three-bedroom end terrace in Woodhouse, with a guide price of £65,000. It’s a step up in condition, with a decent-sized garden and liveable kitchen, though it still needs updating.

Finally, there’s a well-maintained three-bedroom flat on Fox Hill Crescent, priced at £75,000. Located in the popular S6 area, it offers great access to Hillsborough, local schools and green space.

With two balconies and plenty of room inside, it could suit families or first-time buyers looking for value in a convenient location.

Each property comes with its own risks and auction conditions, but for the right buyer, these Sheffield homes offer serious potential at some of the city’s lowest prices.

