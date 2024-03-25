Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plan to build 51 affordable flats on a former used car forecourt on Sheffield’s London Road should be finished by this summer.

A five-storey flat block on Sheffield's London Road with 51 affordable flats is on track for completion in summer 2024.

Leader of Sheffield Council Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs were pictured today at the £8.2m development by the junction of Hill Street.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered in partnership with Great Places Housing Group and Beluga Group Ltd, the site aims to create 51 affordable homes made up of one and two-bedroom apartments available for social rent across a five-storey apartment block.

Leader of Sheffield Council Tom Hunt and chief executive Kate Josephs were pictured today at the £8.2m development by the junction of Hill Street.

Councillor Tom Hunt said: “It was fantastic to visit the new development on London Road and see the construction of 51 new affordable homes. We are committed to increasing the supply of new, affordable homes in our city and we will work with partners in the public and private sector to make this happen.

“Sheffield is a city on the up and we are working hard to drive up housebuilding and regenerate parts of our city, providing 20,000 new homes along with the transformation of major areas of the city centre including our £470m development at Heart of the City. The work taking place on London Road will give those who will occupy the much-needed affordable homes the chance to live and work in the city for decades to come.”

Matthew Harrison, chief executive at Great Places said: “The demand for affordable accommodation in the area is high, and we’re confident that our development will significantly contribute to alleviating the shortage of affordable housing.”