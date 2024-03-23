Sheffield Houses: 17 photos show £2m mansion on edge of Peak District with an entire-floor dressing room

It is described as a "once in a lifetime" purchasing opportunity.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

A mansion sitting on the edge of the Peak District, with a guide price of £2,000,000, has hit the housing market.

It offers the "best of both worlds", sat between Chesterfield and Sheffield in the semi-rural location of Holmesfield.

Estate agent Whitehornes say this is a "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

17 photos below show what the impressive 4,298 sq ft property has to offer.

Subscribe to The Star's free newsletter

The front of the property has a paved driveway and garage.

1. Front of house

The front of the property has a paved driveway and garage.

Photo Sales
Called an 'orangery' by the estate agents, this area of the house has a skylight and views of the garden.

2. Conservatory

Called an 'orangery' by the estate agents, this area of the house has a skylight and views of the garden.

Photo Sales
The lounge has exposed beams and wooden floors, giving it a cosy feel.

3. Lounge

The lounge has exposed beams and wooden floors, giving it a cosy feel.

Photo Sales
The kitchen and seating area are open-plan.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen and seating area are open-plan.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictSheffieldPropertyChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.