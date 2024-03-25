The plans to replace the tennis courts and the multi-use games area (MUGA) in a popular Sheffield park could be given the go-ahead as early as next week.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported a few months ago, planning permission is sought for the erection of a new sports facility including a café and community space building, new mini-golf, padel tennis court facilities and outdoor activity space and other associated works in Hillsborough Park between Middlewood Road and Penistone Road.

The proposal would replace the existing MUGA and tennis court in the southeastern corner of the park.

A planning document stated: “It is understood that the MUGA will remain as a free-to-use facility, but that there will be a charge for the other facilities proposed.

“The proposed MUGA will be smaller than the existing and there will be a reduction of one tennis court, but this is offset by the introduction of the three new tennis courts, two new padel courts, new mini golf, a defined outdoor activity space and a community building and café.”

To date, officers at Sheffield City Council received 30 letters of which 18 were objecting to the proposals.

One of the main issues was the reduction in the size of the free-to-use area with the possibility of “commercialisation” of the park.

Also, there was an objection to the introduction of an additional cafe.

At the same time, 12 letters supported the development.

In summary, they supported the proposed improved facilities.

Officers recommended that planning permission be granted conditionally.