One of the centerpieces of a 'classical rave' as part of Rock n Roll Circus 2023 will now not be appearing.

A highly-touted 30-piece orchestra will not be playing at a 'classical rave' event hosted by Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield this Sunday.

Gatecrasher is booked to celebrate its '30th-anniversary event' at Don Valley Bowl this weekend (September 3) as part of the wider three-day Rock N Roll Circus.

Part of the line-up includes the highly promoted Gatecrasher Classical, a set of classically-inspired trance classics performed by a 30-piece orchestra.

However, with just a day to go, the ensemble has bowed out, with promoters citing 'production issues'.

In a statement released today (Saturday), organisers wrote: "We are looking forward to a great weekend of live music at Don Valley, we have been working all week to make the orchestral part of the show work but unfortunately due to production issues beyond the control of Gatecrasher, the event or the orchestra, the orchestral element of the show will not go ahead.

"We are now on site but please email any enquiries and we will respond as soon as possible."

However, a member of the orchestra says the turn of events has come from a dispute over pay, and claims the group was asked to accept a "reduced fee".

In an email to The Star at 9.30am on Friday morning, the musician wrote: "Last week, members were asked to accept a reduced fee...

"The orchestra declined the request to pay them less than the agreed-upon fee and asked if the organisers were also asking the many other vendors and crews involved in the event to take less money as well.

"The event team did not respond, but have instead dropped the whole orchestra from the event.

"30 self-employed musicians, dropped without pay, days before the event goes ahead."

Gatecrashers provided the above statement for The Star after the complaint was put to them for comment.

Gatecrasher says the night will now include an extended set by DJs Ferry Corsten and Sander Van Doom.

Gatecrasher, founded by Scott Bond and Simon Raine, began life in the Midlands before moving to Sheffield in the 90s. It initially took place at venues including The Leadmill and The Adelphi until it found a permanent home at The Republic in the city centre. There it developed into a superclub, with Judge Jules as a resident DJ and Paul Van Dyk among the big names it attracted.