Noel Gallagher, Happy Mondays, Self Esteem, and a big Gatecrasher party will be just some of the highlights from the first Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield.

It may be the end of summer, but it’s not the end of partying and live music here in Sheffield.

For the first time, Rock N Roll Circus will making its way to the city this weekend (September 1 - 3), bringing with it the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Natalie Imbruglia, Happy Mondays, Sheffield’s own Self Esteem, and a huge Gatecrasher party as part of the huge line-up of acts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s debut event, including the line-up, set times, banned items, travel details, and how to get a ticket.

The big top main stage for Rock N Roll Circus is ready for the weekend celebrations at Don Valley Bowl.

What is Rock N Roll Circus, and where is it?

This will be Rock N Roll Circus’ first event in Sheffield, taking place at Don Valley Bowl, next to Utilita Arena Sheffield. The event is described as the “best in musical talent meets the weird and wonderful world of the circus”.

In June last year the event was widely praised when it was held at Newcastle’s Town Moor as a two-day event, entertaining more than 20,000 people as The Charlatans, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines and DMA's took to the stage.

This year’s venue in Sheffield has seen it stretched into a three-day spectacle with a main stage inside a big top, and an outdoor BBC Introducing stage to showcase some of the best local talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only will the audience enjoy live music, but a range of adrenaline-fueled performances by aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and much more. A full range of bars and food stalls also be on site.

Rock N Roll Circus is making its way to Sheffield for September 1 - 3, bringing with it big names including Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Self Esteem.

How much are tickets for Rock N Roll Circus?

Only a limited number of Premium VIP and Gold VIP tickets are now left, with Friday completely sold out. Prices for Saturday start at circa £58, and Sunday at £54.

If you'd like to go to Rock N Roll Circus you can buy any remaining tickets by visiting Ticketmaster and Gigantic.

Rock N Roll Circus 2023 line up and set times

Gates will open at 4pm on Friday, September 1 and from 3pm the following two days. Last entry is 9pm with the event curfew being 11pm.

Friday, September 1

Main Stage:

9.15pm - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

7.35pm - Happy Mondays

6.20pm - The Cribs

5.25pm - The Joy Formidable

4.30pm - Somebody’s Child

BBC Introducing Stage:

8.35pm - Lostboy

7.05pm - Harri Larkin

5.55pm - Weekend Recovery

5pm - Mock Tudors

4.10pm - The Underground Sound Society

Saturday, September 2

Main Stage:

9.15pm - Self Esteem

7.45pm - Confidence Man

6.15pm - Natalie Imbruglia

4.45pm - Bimini

3.30pm - Arctic Numpties

BBC Introducing Stage:

8.40pm - Precious Pepala

7.15pm - Oh Papa

5.45pm - Gia Ford

4.15pm - Sister Wives

3.15pm - Rhiannon Scott

Sunday, September 3

Main Stage - Gatecrasher takeover:

9pm - Ferry Corsten

7.30pm - Sander Van Dooran

6pm - Ilan Bluestone

5pm - Marco V

4pm - Ruben De Ronde

BBC Introducing Stage:

7pm - Corey Mahoney

6pm - Simon Brown

5pm - Sandy Turbull

4pm - Charla Green

3pm - Lee Parkinson

Dutch DJ and producer Ruben de Ronde will be bringing his trancy ‘Forever In Our Hearts’, to the more progressive ‘Grands Boulevards’ to Rock N Roll Circus on Sunday.

Extra information, including travel, re-entry rules, and banned items at Rock N Roll Circus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festival-goers can travel to Don Valley Bowl by tram and car. No parking is available at the venue, but a parking spot can be booked at Utilita Arena Sheffield, on Coleridge Road, by clicking here.

The Yellow Route Supertram service can also be taken by getting off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park stop. Or if travelling from Sheffield train station, you can catch the Blue or Purple Route service to Fitzalan Square and cross to the opposite platform. Then catch the Yellow Route service to Meadowhall and get off at Arena/Olympic Legacy Park.

There will be security checks entering the event grounds. Any bags must be smaller than A4 size, and a number of items are prohibited at the site, including but not limited to: Alcohol, aerosols over 250ml, animals, weapons, chairs, drones, or camping equipment.

Similar to Tramlines, Rock N Roll Circus is not allowing any re-entry to ticket holders who leave the venue during each day.