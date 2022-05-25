Zaap Thai Sheffield: Why you should try the new Ecclesall Road restaurant - review

Zaap Thai opened it’s doors to the public on Ecclesall Road in early May full of Far Eastern promises to bring 'bubble teas, tuk tuks and Asian cocktails' to Sheffield.

The owners have actually been hoping to open a restaurant in the Steel City for quite a while.

The new Zaap Thai restaurant.

Owner Ban Kaewkraikhot said: “We’ve been looking for a location in Sheffield for a number of years.

"It’s been at the top of our priority list and we’ve finally found a fantastic site on Ecclesall Road after years of searching.

“Sheffield is a fantastic city with a rich history and diverse population, and we believe a great fit for Zaap.”

The result of their hard work and persistence is a thoroughly exciting and authentic dining experience.

Inside Zaap Thai restaurant.

As soon as you step foot into the place, you are presented with a sensory overload of everything you might expect to see in downtown Bangkok.

From the tuk tuks and graffiti, to the neon signs, street lights, bunting and even Thai boxing gloves hanging from ceiling you are immediately transported to the Far East.

The open kitchen allows smells and aromas into the main dining area all of which adds to the busy and exciting ambience of the place.

And so to the food.

The venue has opened in Ecclesall Road.

There are more than 80 mouth-watering dishes to choose from, ranging from mild to fiery.

Thai street food classics on offer include the ever-popular Pad Thai and the spicy Pad Ga Prao.

There are also more exotic options such as the Som Tum Thai Spicy Papaya Salad or Hoy Tod Crispy Mussel Pancake.

You’ll also find Thai-inspired Bao Buns, sharing platters, noodle soups and a range of plant-based options which includes the restaurant’s distinctive vegan prawns.

Pad Thai.

The drinks menu spans beers including Singha and Leo, a collection of Asian cocktail creations, coffee by 200 Degrees and a huge range of authentic Bubble Teas with flavours ranging from Thai Milk Tea to Lychee Fruit Tea.

I went for the Pad Thai Bo Ran with beef – a classic dish with stir-fried rice noodles with egg, spring onions, tofu and garnished with peanuts.

This was a very tasty dish and the sweetness of the peanuts worked well with the peppery, spiciness of the spring onions.

I washed it down with a watermelon flavoured bubble tea – a very refreshing accompaniment.

It was a good-sized meal and at just over £15 was also decent value for money.

Zaap does face competition in that there is All Siam, Patoo Thai and Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food all in close proximity on Ecclesall Road.

Zaap Thai.

The building in which it occupies has had many different tenants over recent years, including Mud Crab and Bloc Pizza.