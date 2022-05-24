Zaap Thai opened it’s latest restaurant on Thursday, May 5, on the site of the former Mud Crab and Bloc Pizza restaurants.

In addition, the first 100 customers will be given a free bubble tea.

The Asian restaurant chain promises customers an authentic Thai dining experience that will make ‘you will feel like you have been transported into a Bangkok street food market’.

The new venture will also create around 20 new jobs, ranging from management to waiting staff.

Owner Ban Kaewkraikhot said: “We’ve been looking for a location in Sheffield for a number of years. It’s been at the top of our priority list and we’ve finally found a fantastic site on Ecclesall Road after years of searching.

“Sheffield is a fantastic city with a rich history and diverse population, and we believe a great fit for Zaap.

Here’s a first look around the new restaurant.

1. Inside Zaap Thai restaurant Seating area. Photo: submit Photo Sales

2. Singha beer is available for diners Inside the new Zaap Thai. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Tuk Tuk Inside Zaap Thai. Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Inside Zaap Thai The new Thai restaurant has opened in Ecclesall Road. Photo: submit Photo Sales