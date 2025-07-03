Caprinos pizza: New restaurant/takeaway to open at former Karen's Diner site near Sheffield station
A window poster states Caprinos is opening soon on Suffolk Road and workers are inside the Sheffield building.
The site had been a Karen’s Diner, which went viral for the terrible service from staff who dished out insults to customers along with the food and drink.
A planning application submitted to Sheffield City Council by Jagadeesh Kellampalli requested permission to change the property from a restaurant to a restaurant and hot food takeaway.
The application said the pizza business would be open between 11am and 1am Sunday to Thursday, and from 11am to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Caprinos already has dozens of branches across the UK, including one in Chesterfield and several in and around Manchester. This would be its first pizza venue in Sheffield.
