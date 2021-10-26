The savoury pasty is a firm favourite with customers at Christmas time, thanks to its festive flavours reminiscent of a Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Here is everything you need to know about its return.

When will Festive Bakes be returning to Greggs in Sheffield?

Greggs has announced the return of Festive Bakes in its Sheffield stores, as well as a new Vegan Festive Bake which will be hitting shelves in November. Picture: Greggs.

Good news – Greggs fans in Sheffield won’t have long to wait until the iconic Festive Bakes are back on the menu.

The bakery chain has confirmed they will be back in stores from Thursday, November 4, 2021.

The original Festive Bake was launched in 2009 and has returned every year since to please devoted fans.

Greggs Festive Bakes are reminiscent of a Christmas dinner, with flavours of chicken, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Picture: Greggs.

What is in a Greggs Festive Bake?

The classic Festive Bake is filled with tasty pieces of chicken, sage and onion stuffing and sweetcure bacon, smothered in a creamy sage and cranberry sauce, and encased in crumb topped pastry.

It contains 453 calories and is priced at £1.60.

This year Greggs has also launched a Vegan Festive Bake, which will be filled with Quorn™ mycoprotein pieces, sage and onion stuffing and a vegan bacon crumb, finished with a sage and cranberry sauce, encased in delicious puff pastry.

The vegan bake contains 449 calories and will be the same price.

What vegan options are there at Greggs?

The new Bake marks yet another addition to the on-the-go retailer’s increasingly popular vegan range, following the 2019 debut of the Vegan Sausage Roll, 2020’s hearty Vegan Steak Bake and the Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt that took customers by storm this summer.

The bakery chain launched its brand-new autumn menu in September, featuring seven fall-themed products.

These included a roast chicken and stuffing baguette and a sticky toffee muffin for those with a sweet tooth – as well as a number of vegan options like vegan bacon and sausage breakfast rolls.

Its famous pumpkin spice latte also made a return, alongside some other winter warmers like spicy chicken and red pepper soup and a pack of hash browns.

Where can I buy Greggs Festive Bakes in Sheffield?

To give customers the opportunity to beat the crowds and guarantee their first mouthful this year in the lead up to Christmas, Greggs now has its very own Click+Collect service on its website and the Greggs App.

Or for those that don’t want to leave the house or office, delivery is also available in certain areas of Sheffield via Just Eat.

Hannah Squirrell, Customer Director at Greggs, said: “The Festive Bake is the latest iconic Greggs Bake to receive a vegan-friendly makeover, and it retains all the classic Christmassy flavours of the original. There’s nothing better over the festive season than tucking into delicious Christmas food, and we’re confident that customers will love our latest tasty Bakes.”