Customers can now get their hands on seven new fall-themed products, including a roast chicken and stuffing baguette, vegan bacon breakfast roll or a sticky toffee muffin, for those with a sweet tooth.

The famous pumpkin spice latte – one of the most popular drinks of choice during the autumn months – was also launched at Greggs stores across the country back in August.

Greggs fans in Sheffield are in for a special treat as the bakery has launched its new autumn menu, with new items including the pumpkin spice latte, sticky toffee muffin and hash browns.

Here are all the items you can find on the new Greggs autumn menu:

Roast chicken and stuffing baguette – from £3.20

Succulent roast chicken breast slices, coated in sage and onion stuffing with rich chicken gravy, packed into a freshly baked baguette.

Greggs says: “Let’s be honest, there’s not a lot that can top a Sunday roast served with steaming hot gravy. But ever tried to eat one in the car or on your way to the match? Not ideal.

The chicken and stuffing baguette is one of the new autumn menu items launching at Greggs.

“What if we told you, you could have your Sunday roast favourites packed into a handy freshly baked, crunchy on the outside, wonderfully soft on the inside baguette?

“That’s where we come in. We’ve taken the sandwich world up a notch with this one. Some call it a masterpiece; we just call it Greggs.”

Sticky toffee muffin – from £1.05

A spongey, toffee flavour muffin with toffee and caramel flavour fudge pieces, complete with a gooey toffee flavoured centre.

The vegan bacon breakfast roll is one of the new autumn menu items launching at Greggs.

Greggs says: “If there’s two words that make us go weak at the knees, it’s ‘sticky toffee’.

“Without a doubt, everyone’s favourite fail-safe pud. This tasty flavour combo really can do no wrong! And let’s be honest, we wanted in on the action.

“So, the experts at Greggs put their heads together and created the delicious sticky toffee muffin. What’s not to love?”

Spicy chicken and red pepper soup – from £2

The vegan sausage breakfast roll is one of the new autumn menu items launching at Greggs.

Made from a mix of chicken, tomato, onion, celery, red pepper, green beans and rice with Cajun style spices and chilli.

Greggs says: “If you’re feeling down, this Spicy Chicken and Red Pepper Soup is bound to perk you up. Part of our ‘Balanced Choice Range’, not only is it mouth-wateringly tasty, it also counts as two of your five-a-day and has just the right amount of kick.

"Back-to-back meetings on a Monday? Bad breakup? Go on, grab yourself a cup of the good stuff, it’s bound to put a smile back on your face.”

Hash brown two-pack – from £1

Made from shredded potatoes, seasoned and fried, then baked in store until crisp and brown.

Greggs says: “Now we’re not claiming to be New Yorkers or know everything there is to know about root beer and The Statue of Liberty. But trust us, we know what makes a good hash brown.

The spicy chicken and red pepper soup is one of the new autumn menu items launching at Greggs.

“Making a cool, calm and collected entrance to our already top-notch breakfast menu, we give you the one, the only, hash brown.

“Our hash browns are the perfect addition to have alongside your breakfast roll and morning coffee.”

You can also add to a breakfast deal for 50p or buy as a two-pack for £1.

Pumpkin spice latte – from £1.95

Pumpkin spice, together with freshly ground coffee and frothy steamed milk, finished off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of spiced sugar.

Greggs says: “Our pumpkin spice latte really is autumn in a cup!

“Like all our coffee, it’s made with our own unique blend of Fairtrade, mild, high grown and rich tasting Arabica and Robusta beans. Not to mention, the welcomed addition of pumpkin spice flavour syrup to take you into the new season with just a sip.”

Vegan sausage breakfast roll – from £1.90

Made with vegan Quorn™ mycoprotein sausages and packed into a corn top roll, freshly prepared every morning.

Greggs says: “A brand-new addition to our already top-notch breakfast menu, we give you – drumroll please – our very first vegan-friendly breakfast roll.”Great as it is, or, if you’re feeling saucy, we’ve got Heinz ketchup and HP sauce on tap. Bon appetit!”

*The bakery has issued a warning however, as there have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.G

Vegan bacon breakfast roll – from £1.90

Made from smokey flavour plant-based bacon, packed into a freshly baked corn top roll.

Greggs says: “Introducing the vegan bacon breakfast roll. The famous breakfast staple we all know and love, now has tasty vegan-friendly alternative.”

The usual freshly made bakes, savouries and sweet treats are still available at all Greggs for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.

All other hot drinks including coffees, teas and hot chocolates are also available.

There are a number of Greggs stores across Sheffield, including one on The Moor and one on Fargate in the city centre.

Last month, Greggs bosses said the business planned to open 100 more stores this year and was actively looking at “a broad range of locations” across the UK, sparking hopes that more Greggs stores could be on the way for Sheffield.

It has already opened 48 new stores in the first half of this year, with the remaining branches due to open over the next six months.