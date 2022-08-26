News you can trust since 1887
Henderson's Relish: Iconic Sheffield product found on 'World Food' shelf in Norfolk shop

The iconic Sheffield product, Henderson’s Relish, has been spotted in a Norfolk shop in their “World Food” section.

By Harry Harrison
Friday, 26th August 2022, 9:06 pm
An image of a line of the orange bottles on a “World Food” marked shelf was posted on by Andy Broomhead, from Chapeltown, on Twitter.

Andy said on Twitter: “Down in Norfolk @hendorelish is considered World Food.”

His tweet has had over 300 likes and even attracted the attention of the iconic brand themselves.

Henderson's Relish has been found on the World Food shelf of a farm shop in Norfoil

The official Henderson’s Relish account joined in on the fun, replying to Andy’s tweet: “All the way from Sheffield, Japan.”

They even retweeted it to their own page with the message: “From the exotic land of Sheffield.”

Andy found the bottles in the Drove Orchard farm shop in Thornham, wedged between sweet chilli sauce bottles and wasabi paste.

The shop is a fair distance to travel for the local Sheffield favourite, with a journey by car estimated to take nearly three hours over 130 miles.

