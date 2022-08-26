Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An image of a line of the orange bottles on a “World Food” marked shelf was posted on by Andy Broomhead, from Chapeltown, on Twitter.

Andy said on Twitter: “Down in Norfolk @hendorelish is considered World Food.”

His tweet has had over 300 likes and even attracted the attention of the iconic brand themselves.

Henderson's Relish has been found on the World Food shelf of a farm shop in Norfoil

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official Henderson’s Relish account joined in on the fun, replying to Andy’s tweet: “All the way from Sheffield, Japan.”

They even retweeted it to their own page with the message: “From the exotic land of Sheffield.”

Andy found the bottles in the Drove Orchard farm shop in Thornham, wedged between sweet chilli sauce bottles and wasabi paste.