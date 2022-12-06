Restaurant chain Wendy’s is opening this week and there are a number of ways some lucky folk can get their hands on free burgers.

The Star got an exclusive look inside the chain’s High Street restaurant in Sheffield City Centre today for a sneak peak first at what customers will experience when the doors open on Thursday. It’s the biggest Wendy’s restaurant in the UK and franchisees, George and Dino Papadamou, told us all about how some people can get their hands on free burgers this week.

The restaurant doesn’t open until this Thursday, December 8, but people can get their hands on free food from tomorrow. Thanks to the Wendy’s character being a redhead, the restaurant is celebrating by offering all redheads access to the restaurant before opening, where they can get free food.

This means anyone with red hair, as well as a plus one who doesn’t have to have red hair, can get a meal free of charge between 5-7pm before anyone else.

Wendy's is opening in Sheffield this Thursday and we have had an exclusive look inside.

On opening day, on Thursday, the restaurant is giving away more free burgers. The first 100 people through the doors when they open at 10am will receive a free burger, but that isn’t the best part as the first three people will recieve a years supply Wendy’s iconic Dave single cheeseburgers for free. Dino Papadamou told The Star he has already been told by people they are planning on camping outside in a tent just to be one of the lucky people.

The new restaurant is the first Wendy’s in the UK to be franchised out, with the other branches further south all owned by Wendy’s themselves.

