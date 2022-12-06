A new late-night bar at Meadowhall will offer ‘competitive socialising’ - as these exciting images show.

Clubhouse will have bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.

Images show bowling alleys, a crazy golf course, dart boards and pool tables, all lit by moody downlights.

Bosses say the venue will create 40 jobs when it opens next year. The bar, in the former Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop, will be the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane. Meadowhall chiefs will be hoping it revives the ‘quiet end’ of the mega-mall which has been hit by a string of closures.

Mini-golf course at Clubhouse, Park Lane, Meadowhall.

Jack Pendlebury, director at Clubhouse, said: “This winter, we’re bringing a different kind of socialising to Meadowhall. We’re working hard to bring this exclusive experience to life, and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors to try it out!”

As well as the Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop, closures on Park Lane include a giant Debenhams, Topman and Topshop, MIss Selfridge, Neal’s Yard, Whistles, Tessuti which has moved to High Street, a Goldsmiths, which closed after its new shop opened, and two former Printed By Us units. Baytree Interiors is closing down, posters in the windows state.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Clubhouse to the centre, offering our visitors an even greater choice of entertainment options. The innovative concept will be a fantastic addition to our leisure offering and is sure to be a hit with visitors when it opens next year.”

Ten pin bowling alley amid moody downlights at Clubhouse Meadowhall.

The bar will sell cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.

Pool tables under downlights at Clubhouse.

Clubhouse will be in the former Ronnie O'Sullivan snooker shop on Park Lane.