The hit American burger chain will be opening it’s doors to the public in the city centre on Thursday, December 8. The restaurant will be based within a vacant former phone shop on HIgh Street just a few doors down from rival fast food giant McDonald’s.

It will occupy part of the basement as well as the ground floor and first floor of the building.

Abigail Pringle, chief development officer of the Wendy’s Company, said recently: “British customers have been eagerly asking when Wendy’s is coming to the north, and we’re excited to open a new restaurant in Sheffield soon. We’re also thrilled to welcome Square Burgers Limited to the Wendy’s family, the first franchise partner to open a traditional Wendy’s restaurant in the UK. They will be an integral partner as we continue to grow the brand across this region.”

The company returned to the UK for the first time in two decades in 2021 and opened a number of venues across the UK. The Sheffield restaurant is seen by the firm as the first part of a northern expansion.