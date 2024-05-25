Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield City centre was bustling on Saturday with thousands of people lining up for street food in the Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Food Festival 2024 has landed in the Peace Gardens for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

With more than 60 traders, two live music stages and free craft workshops for families, make sure not to miss the fayre before it leaves at 6pm on Monday, May 27.

