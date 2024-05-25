Watch: Join me for a tour of Sheffield Food Festival 2024 where 60 vendors are here until Bank Holiday Monday

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 25th May 2024, 17:19 BST
Sheffield City centre was bustling on Saturday with thousands of people lining up for street food in the Peace Gardens.

Sheffield Food Festival 2024 has landed in the Peace Gardens for the Bank Holiday Weekend.

With more than 60 traders, two live music stages and free craft workshops for families, make sure not to miss the fayre before it leaves at 6pm on Monday, May 27.

Join me for a flash tour of the market to whet your appetite.

