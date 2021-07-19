Vietnamese restaurant offers "freedom day" giveaway as it reopens in Sheffield city centre

Sheffield Hallam alumni couple Stephen and Juliette Wall opened their restaurant Pho in Leopold Square for the first time just four weeks before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March 2020, and subsequent restrictions have meant they have experienced a series of openings and closures.

To mark their official re-opening, Pho are giving away hundreds of red flyers today with QR codes, which link to vouchers for hundreds of free pho noodle soups, curries and beers.

Stephen Wall, MD of Pho said “We opened our Leopold Square restaurant only four weeks before the initial lockdown of March 2020, so we’re viewing today as our re-launch day, and a proper chance to thank the people of Sheffield for their support over the last 15 months or so.

Pho on Leopold Square has re-opened today

"We look forward to celebrating “freedom day” with our regular customers as well as offering this treat to people who’ve not had a chance to come and check us out yet.”

The offer is available today only, and diners should be able to find flyers dotted around near the railway station and on Howard Street and Surrey Street too.

Pho want everyone to know that their staff will still be masked up today and ask that their customers are too.

The queue will be socially distanced and plenty of hand sanitiser will be available and they have carried out health checks on the whole team working in the restaurant today.

Most of the remaining legal coronavirus restrictions such as requirements to wear masks, socially distance and for hospitality businesses to provide table service have been removed today (Monday, July 19) leading to many dubbing today “freedom day.”

Terms and conditions are as follows: Ts & Cs: Valid only on Monday, July 19 in Pho Sheffield only, dine-in. Opening hours: 12pm-9pm. No bookings, cannot be used in conjunction with another deal or offer. One prize per customer and all customers must show valid email from Pho to redeem offer. Code doesn’t guarantee a prize if restaurant is full and it cannot be rolled over to another day. Prizes include classic phos (no extras, no house specials), regular curries (not extra spicy) and Saigon beers (can be swapped out for alcohol-free Freestar beer). Beer prize only valid if you are 18 years old or older with proof of ID. If you are under 18, you may redeem for a soft drink of your choice.

