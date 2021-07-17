The glamorous Australian singer-songwriter – known as the “princess of pop” – posted a photo of herself on Friday strutting through the town centre, close to The Victorian Arcade.

The photo was captioned “Walking in rhythm, life was for living!” – a reference to her popular song Step Back in Time, which was released way back in 1990.

Fans understandably expressed confusion about why Kylie was visiting Barnsley, but the photo is not thought to be a new one.

Kylie Minogue made a surprise visit to Barnsley.

In December 2019 she made a surprise visit to the town to meet a theatre group for adults with learning disabilities and autism for a TV show.

A photo from that day shows her in what looks like the same dress she was seen wearing in the photo posted on Instagram which has been liked more than 33,000 times.

Fans praised the pop star’s “beautiful” appearance in the snap.