He’s the Sheffield celeb who has the ear of rock superstars Oasis!

As the famous Britpop band, whose hits include Wonderwall and Roll With It, prepare for a massive reunion tour, they have seen massive interest on their social media accounts.

But the group’s official X (formerly Twitter) account states that while they have 1.4 million followers, there are only six people that they follow.

Oasis follow only six people on their Twitter / X page | Zak Hussein/PA Wire

So who is the Sheffielder who is only of those six people that Oasis follow?

Some may expect it to be one of their fellow rock icons, like the Arctic Monkeys, or perhaps Sheffielder Kyle Walker, who is one of the big names who play for the Gallaghers’ favourite football team, Manchester City.

But it’s neither.

Pete McKee with The Snog mural at the Fagan's pub. Picture: Tony Johnson | National World

The group actually follow one of the best known artists in the city - Pete McKee.

Pete is famous across Sheffield for his iconic murals, including The Snog, which is on the side of Fagan’s pub, on Broad Lane near Sheffield city centre, and has a big following for his distinctive style.

But as well as his famous murals across city, Pete also has a strong connection with the band, who have frequently turned to his art when they have a project that needs a picture.

For instance, when Oasis needed a poster for 'Chasing The Sun', an exhibition about the band in Manchester, they turned to Pete.

Pete’s website says: “After sending Noel Gallagher a painting in 2006 Pete has had a long lasting friendship with the musician. Over the years he has worked on various projects with him for the High Flying Birds as well as Oasis.”

In 2008, he said: “As an Oasis fan, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have been involved in doing what I love for a band I love.”

In 2022, Noel Gallagher asked Pete for permission to use the title of a book of the artist's paintings as the name of his new album.

Pete said at the time: "He told me that he had written this song that he thought was the best song he had ever written and he was going to call it Council Skies and he wanted to call the album Council Skies too."