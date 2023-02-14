Sheffield has ranked as one of the UK’s cheapest cities for a date night, according to new research.

Sheffield has come in tenth place for the country’s cheapest date night cities, according to a study by Financial World, which is good news for those heading out on Valentine’s Day dates tonight. The research tallied up the average total cost of a three course dinner for two at a “mid-range restaurant”, one cocktail, one pint of beer, a taxi within five miles and two cinema tickets.

Sheffield’s total came to £97.96, which is just under £26 more than the city in first place, Kingston-upon-Hull (£71.97). Other cities to have beaten Sheffield included Leeds, who came in seventh, Birmingham in eighth, Preston in second and Dundee and Aberdeen in third and fourth respectively.

Most cities beat Sheffield in one particular category, with the Steel City being pretty similar to the rest of the top ten in others, with the average for a taxi within five miles coming to £18. Only one city in the top 10 was seen to be more expensive, with a taxi in Coventry (fifth) coming to £19. Most of those on the list were between £10-£12.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A couple walk through Richmond Park at sunset on September 12, 2014 in London, England. Much of the UK continues to enjoy mild Autumn weather with sunshine set to last for the next few days. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)