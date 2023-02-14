Sheffield has come in tenth place for the country’s cheapest date night cities, according to a study by Financial World, which is good news for those heading out on Valentine’s Day dates tonight. The research tallied up the average total cost of a three course dinner for two at a “mid-range restaurant”, one cocktail, one pint of beer, a taxi within five miles and two cinema tickets.
Sheffield’s total came to £97.96, which is just under £26 more than the city in first place, Kingston-upon-Hull (£71.97). Other cities to have beaten Sheffield included Leeds, who came in seventh, Birmingham in eighth, Preston in second and Dundee and Aberdeen in third and fourth respectively.
Most cities beat Sheffield in one particular category, with the Steel City being pretty similar to the rest of the top ten in others, with the average for a taxi within five miles coming to £18. Only one city in the top 10 was seen to be more expensive, with a taxi in Coventry (fifth) coming to £19. Most of those on the list were between £10-£12.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, London was found to be the most expensive, with the total bill coming to £132.90 on average. Cambridge came in second at £115.41 and there was some Northern representation at the high end too, with Newcastle, Liverpool and Manchester coming in sixth, ninth and tenth respectively in the most expensive rank.