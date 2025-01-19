Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield’s oldest fish and chip shops has been put up for sale, as its owners seek to retire after 45 years working there.

Tony’s Fish & Chips, on Chapel Street, Mosborough, has been running for more than 100 years.

Robert Hatt, who runs the popular takeaway with his wife Helena, first started working there more than 45 years ago, for his brother-in-law Tony Buxton, who owned it at the time.

Robert bought the shop in September 2002 but he and Helen are now seeking a buyer to take over the business as they prepare to enjoy a well-earned retirement.

“I started working here when I was 18 or 19, and I’ll be 66 in June,” said Robert, who with Helena has four grown up children and three grandchildren, with another on the way.

“As with any job, it has its ups and downs, but I’ve loved working here over the years and getting to know all the customers.

‘It has a special place in our hearts’

“It will be hard to leave but we’re looking forward to our retirement when that comes and being able to spend more time with the grandkids.

“We’ll miss the customers and the banter we have with them. I’m a Sheffield Wednesday supporter and I often enjoy a bit of football banter with the Unitedites.

“We’re looking for someone to come in and carry the business on. If they do, they will get a good living out of it.

“Tony’s holds a special place in our hearts and within the community, and we’re hoping to find a new owner who will cherish it as much as we do.”

Before Robert and Helena took over, the shop was run by his brother-in-law Tony Buxton, after whom it is still named, with Tony’s mother, Ida Buxton, having handed over the reins to him.

Robert is not sure exactly how old the takeaway is but he believes it has been running for around a century and says the fish and chips were originally cooked using a coal range.

As with all chippies, Robert and Helena have had to contend with the challenges of rising costs in recent years, both in terms of their utility bills and the fish, potatoes and other ingredients they use.

Robert said it had been ‘really hard’ but that the business remained profitable and they were only selling now so they can enjoy their retirement together.

The shop remains open as normal while they search for a buyer, and there are no plans to close the business.

Asked what the secret to the business’s success had been, Robert said: “We’re just a traditional fish and chip shop. We’ve always cooked using traditional beef dripping, and we make our own batter. We’ve always made sure we buy the best produce we can.”

The menu includes classic favourites like cod and chips, Yorkshire fishcakes and scraps.

Robert grew up in nearby Birley but he and Helena have lived in Mosborough for 27 years now and love life in the village.

He says the previous owner Tony still pops in occasionally for a fish supper and he is sure he and Helen will do the same if they find a buyer to keep the business running.

“We’re not going anywhere just yet but we’d like to thank all our customers for their support over the years. We will miss them when we do go.”

Tony’s Fish & Chips has a 4.6/5 rating from more than 600 Google reviews, with many customers describing it as the best fish and chips they have ever tasted.

It is being marketed by Veritas Business Sales, which describes it as an ‘exceptional opportunity’ thanks to its ‘strong reputation’ and ‘loyal customer base’.

The business has an average weekly turnover of more than £6,000, net of VAT, according to the sales blurb, which adds that there is ‘untapped potential to grow the business’.

For more information, visit: https://www.veritas-sales.co.uk/property/leasehold-fish-chip-takeaway-located-in-mosborough-sheffield/.