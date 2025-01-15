Fry Awards: Two fish and chip shops in South Yorkshire named among top 50 in UK, and 9 of Sheffield's best
Fry Magazine has announced the winners of its 2025 Fry Awards, celebrating the best chippies across the country.
The 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways includes two in Barnsley: Shaws Fish And Chips, in Dodworth, Barnsley; and Two Gates Fisheries, in Shafton, Barnsley.
They are the only places in South Yorkshire to make the top 50, with none from Sheffield, Rotherham or Doncaster, but they are among 11 Yorkshire chippies on the list.
Shaws has made the list for a second year running, while Two Gates Fisheries is a new entrant.
Auckley Friery, in Auckley, Doncaster, made the list last year for a fifth year running but misses out this time.
Takeaways, restaurants and mobile units were visited by mystery diners and judged on criteria including the quality of food, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering, and social media presence.
This was the 13th years the awards have taken place.
Fry Magazine also named the 10 best fish and chip restaurants in the UK, with none in South Yorkshire making the list and the Magpie Cafe, in Whitby, the only representative from Yorkshire.
Reece Head, the competition organiser, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners! Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication.
“At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.”
While no Sheffield fish and chip shops made the list, below are nine of the most highly rated chippies in the city based on Google reviews.
Frymaster, 653 Attercliffe Road, Attercliffe - 4.8/5, based on 619 reviews
Four Lanes Fisheries, 156 Leppings Lane, Hillsborough - 4.8/5, based on 196 reviews
Wendy’s Chip Shop, Rutland Hall, 6 Hicks Street, Neepsend - 4.8/5, based on 40 reviews
Ranmoor Friery, 360 Fulwood Road, Ranmoor - 4.7/5, based on 396 reviews
Red Rose, 139 Bradfield Road, Hillsborough - 4.7/5, based on 168 reviews
Nosh’s Chippy, 1 Stanwood Avenue, Stannington - 4.7/5, based on 84 reviews
The Cottage Fish Bar, 96a High Street, Ecclesfield - 4.7/5, based on 78 reviews
Royal Fish Bar, 57 Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook - 4.7/5, based on 52 reviews
Two Steps, 249 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow - 4.6/5, based on 398 reviews
