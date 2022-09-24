The coveted Asian Restaurant and Takeaway (ARTA) awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

From the National Champion of the Champions, Regional Restaurant of the Year, National & Regional Chefs of the Year, to Takeaways and Newcomer of the Year Award, the awards will spotlight the best of over 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK that were nominated by restaurant goers and food lovers.

The Vine Cuisine in Mosborough, Sheffield, has been nominated for a prestigious award

The Vine in Mosborough has been nominated for the Restaurant of the Year award – North East.

The winner of the category will be announced at a glittering celebrity red-carpet event in London next month.

The Vine Cuisine in Mosborough has been nominated for an ARTA award

The UK’s curry industry contributes £5 billion annually, and as of 2015 has accounted for a fifth of the restaurants in the UK dating back to the 1800s.

Today there are more Indian restaurants in Greater London than in Delhi and Mumbai combined.

The ARTA awards are in celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaways at a time when businesses up and down the country are facing the impact of high energy costs, inflation and the pandemic.

Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.”