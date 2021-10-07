Here are nine of the best Indian restaurants to try in Sheffield for National Curry Week, according to Google reviews. Photo by Chan Walrus from Pexels.

Here are nine of the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield according to Google reviews

There are plenty of great restaurants to enjoy an authenic Indian meal in Sheffield, from Ecclesall Road to Fulwood to Dore and Totley.

By Brogan Maguire
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:57 pm

This week marks National Curry Week, so there’s really no better time to head out for a meal and try some of the amazing places our city has to offer.

MORE FOOD AND DRINK: Inside the Ecclesall Road restaurant loved by Dan Walker | Four Sheffield restaurants to open alongside sports bar and cocktail bar

We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

Here are the nine highest rated ones – which will you be visiting?

1. Lavang

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews) Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Bambukat

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews) Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Cutlers Spice

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (458 reviews) Address: 1 Leighton Rd, Sheffield S14 1SP What people say: Great staff, great food, great portions, lovely environment if you eat in.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Ashoka

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews) Address: 307 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX What people say: Great food, great service and a nice selection of beer to boot!

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
SheffieldGoogleEcclesall RoadFulwood
Next Page
Page 1 of 3