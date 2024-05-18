While the sunshine seems to have disappeared, we can still be transported to the Mediterranean with dozens of fantastic Italian restaurants in Sheffield.

From pasta and pizza, to aubergine parmigiana, arancini, bruschetta and caprese salad, there really is something for everyone.

We have scoured through Google to find the best Italians in the city according to those that have tried and tested the venues.

Below we’ve listed 15 of the top Italians, sorted in ascending order of star rating on Google.

BB's Italian Restaurant BB's Italian Restaurant, on Devonshire Street, in Sheffield city centre, was established in 1999. It has a 4.7 star average score from 388 Google reviews.

Vito's Italian Restaurant Vito's Italian Restaurant, on South Road, Walkley, has a 4.7 star rating, with 407 reviews on Google

Piccolos Piccolos is an authentic family-run Italian restaurant on Convent Walk, just off Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre. It has an average score of 4.7 stars from 512 Google reviews.

Grazie This popular Italian restaurant on Leopold Street, in Sheffield city centre, has an average rating of 4.7 stars from 516 Google reviews.