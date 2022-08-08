These pictures from Sheffield Archives show just a few of the buildings that have disappeared, including the Sheffield Town Hall Egg Box, Kelvin Flats and blocks at Norfolk Park and Hyde Park.
Many images are for sale on the archives website at Picture Sheffield (picturesheffield.com) – search using the reference number in the caption.
1. Going, going...
Demolition of Talbot (left) and Cliffe Blocks, Kenninghall Mount, Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, Sheffield on April 29, 2001. Ref no: v01565
Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Hyde away
Demolition of one block of Hyde Park Flats, Sheffield, showing St John's Church, in September 1991
Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Egg Box cracks
The demolition of the Sheffield Town Hall extension - known as the Egg Box - viewed from the Peace Gardens in the city centre. Ref no: t01967
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. All over
Demolition of All Saints Church, Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, Sheffield, on June 6, 1977. Ref no: U01849
Photo: Picture Sheffield