TripAdvisor ranks restaurants out of 5 stars based on reviews on numerous factors and these 10 restaurants all rate highly in Sheffield, earning top-end reviews and comments from previous customers.
Along with their most popular and signature dishes, here are Sheffield’s top 10 rated restaurants, according to TripAdvisor:
1. Paesani Deli And Pizzeria
Paesani Deli And Pizzeria in Crookes is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The restaurants said on their most popular dish: ""We are Giacinto Di Mola and Vito Vernia from Paesani. We are originally from Apulia and our pizza chef Antonio is from Campania, Italy’s birthplace of pizza. We are extremely passionate about what we do, that’s why we use the finest ingredients sourced directly from Italy and we make our own pizza dough every day with just flour (flour Caputo from Naples), water, salt and yeast using double fermentation process which makes our pizzas so soft and light. For our most popular( and beautiful) pizza “Mortadella & Burrata” we use creamy and delicate burrata from Apulia, pistacchio from Sicily and mortadella from Emilia Romagna. It’s buonissimo."
Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Turnip and Thyme
Turnip and Thyme on Ecclesall Road is rated 5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Their most popular dish is the Pot Belly. It comes with spring onion & chive mash, chorizo & smoked cheddar melt, buttered greens and a red currant jus.
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Napoli Centro Pizzeria.
Napoli Centro Pizzeria on Glossop Road is rated 5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Their most popular dish is Salame Piccante with organic tomato, fior di latte, Neapolitan salami, chilli flakes, basil, and E.V. olive oil.
Photo: Scott Merryless
4. Grazie
Grazie on Leopold Street is rated 5 stars out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Their most popular dish is the sharing plate, recommended for 2-3 people, Il Pritto - Lightly fried calamari, baby octopus, red mullet, king prawns, Argentinian prawns and courgettes served with octopus jus mayo or lemon. Another one is the Profumo di Mare - Homemade cavatelli, red mullet, Cime di Rape Apulian wild broccoli, guanciale (pork cheek), onion, cherry tomatoes and grazie fish broth.
Photo: Scott Merrylees