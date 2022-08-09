1. Paesani Deli And Pizzeria

Paesani Deli And Pizzeria in Crookes is rated 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The restaurants said on their most popular dish: ""We are Giacinto Di Mola and Vito Vernia from Paesani. We are originally from Apulia and our pizza chef Antonio is from Campania, Italy’s birthplace of pizza. We are extremely passionate about what we do, that’s why we use the finest ingredients sourced directly from Italy and we make our own pizza dough every day with just flour (flour Caputo from Naples), water, salt and yeast using double fermentation process which makes our pizzas so soft and light. For our most popular( and beautiful) pizza “Mortadella & Burrata” we use creamy and delicate burrata from Apulia, pistacchio from Sicily and mortadella from Emilia Romagna. It’s buonissimo."

Photo: Chris Etchells