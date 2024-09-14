Its favourite places including what it calls ‘local gems’, which are recognised for offering ‘value for money, informal settings and delicious cooking’.
There are seven of these ‘local gems’ in Sheffield, from much-loved stalwarts of the city’s culinary scene to some amazing newcomers.
These highly-rated venues are listed below, with details of what The Good Food Critics loved at each, what The Star thought, and what the general public makes of them, based on Google reviews.
September is Food and Drink month in The Star, where we are championing the city’s hospitality industry.
1. The Pearl at Park Hill
In September 2023, The Pearl became the first pub to open at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats since the estate's four original pubs from the 1960s closed. The Pearl at Park Hill, which boasts a terrace overlooking the city centre, was opened by the team behind the award-winning Bench cocktail bar and bistro in Nether Edge. It has proved a big hit, securing an impressive 4.7/5 rating from more than 50 Google reviews, with lots of love for the cocktails, the small plates made using seasonal ingredients, and the buzzing atmosphere. The small plates there include dishes like miso and tamarind onion skewers, cured mackerel with jalapeno, citrus and tomato oil, and aubergine dumplings with ragu, and there is a three for £19 offer. The Good Food Guide praised the 'highly inventive' cocktails there, which they said were 'fantastic value considering their quality'. The guide also enjoyed the small plates, which it called 'comfort food in its fanciest guise'. | Google Photo: Google
2. Cutlery Works
Sheffield's original food hall is located in an old factory on Neepsend Lane beside the River Don. The stylish layout and decor, making the most of the historic space, has won many fans - as has the variety of food and drink served up by the various vendors based there. The Good Food Guide called it a 'cornerstone in the gentrification of Neepsend'. Its favourites there were Konjö Kitchen, Ma-ba and Bullion chocolate. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Forge Bakehouse
Forge Bakehouse began life on Abbeydale Road in 2012 and went down a treat, with customers often queuing down the street for its freshly baked bread and pastries, and its generously filled sandwiches. As well as the Abbeydale Road bakery and cafe, it has expanded to sites at Sheffield railway station, Beauchief, Lodge Moor, Chesterfield and Dronfield. It has an average score of 4.4/5 stars from more than 400 Google reviews, with one fan calling it a 'golden bakery' and another describing it as a 'gorgeous lunch spot'. Awarding it 'Local Gem' status, the Good Food Guide praised the 'superb' sourdough loaves and said the pastry selection 'should also be celebrated'. Pictured at Forge Bakehouse is owner Liva Guest. | Submitted Photo: Submitted
4. Bakers Yard Bakery
Bakers Yard Bakery was opened in April this year by Sheffield couple Sam Lindsay and Becca Crofts, who have a passion for sustainable business practices. The Good Food Guide loved the signature rum caneles and the white chocolate, pistachio and lemon cookies, among the other sweet treats, as well as the ever-changing selection of savoury bakes and lunch specials. It is on the corner of Alma Street and Green Lane, in the Little Kelham development in Kelham Island. | National World Photo: National World
