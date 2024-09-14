1 . The Pearl at Park Hill

In September 2023, The Pearl became the first pub to open at Sheffield's famous Park Hill flats since the estate's four original pubs from the 1960s closed. The Pearl at Park Hill, which boasts a terrace overlooking the city centre, was opened by the team behind the award-winning Bench cocktail bar and bistro in Nether Edge. It has proved a big hit, securing an impressive 4.7/5 rating from more than 50 Google reviews, with lots of love for the cocktails, the small plates made using seasonal ingredients, and the buzzing atmosphere. The small plates there include dishes like miso and tamarind onion skewers, cured mackerel with jalapeno, citrus and tomato oil, and aubergine dumplings with ragu, and there is a three for £19 offer. The Good Food Guide praised the 'highly inventive' cocktails there, which they said were 'fantastic value considering their quality'. The guide also enjoyed the small plates, which it called 'comfort food in its fanciest guise'. | Google Photo: Google