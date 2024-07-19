Daniela Cooke, owner of La Mama on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield in 2021, with chefs Iago Gastro and Andy Sanderson. Picture Scott Merrylees | National World

A top Sheffield restaurant has closed without warning after 15 years.

La Mama tapas bar on Abbeydale Road shut “due to circumstances beyond our control,” owner Daniela Cooke said.

She thanked customers and staff for their “love and support” and urged people to use independent businesses in Sheffield, stating it was “tough times in the hospitality industry.”

The shock announcement comes as the popular venue was celebrating its 15th year in business with a string of offers. It had a 4.5 out of 5 rating from 406 reviews on Tripadvisor and last year won a prestigious ‘Travellers’ Choice’ award for venues that ‘consistently earn great reviews and are ranked within the top 10 per cent of properties on Tripadvisor’.

Daniela said: “I have been a part of the thriving business community of Abbeydale Road for 15 years and seen it blossom into a great hub for so many independent businesses.

“I have witnessed first-hand the way in which the local community has taken pride in their wonderful multi-ethnic area and the way in which more restaurants and bars have opened and thrived.

“I'm so grateful for the warm welcome I have received throughout the years I have been there and the people I have met in those years. When I started this adventure, I was 26; now I'm a 41 year old mother and wife to the most amazing human beings.

“I'm so grateful for their support. Some of my oldest customers saw me with my babies in a sling serving my tables always, I hope, with a welcoming smile. I always aimed to make you all feel that you were part of my family.

Latin restaurant La Mama on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield

“I hope you have enjoyed being a part of our time at La Mama - whether as a regular or occasional visitor. I have always strived to give the best I could to my customers and I have deeply appreciated your humble support over the years. You were all wonderful over those tough lockdown months and I will be forever grateful to you all.

“I will miss you all. I will keep you posted if, and when, La Mama returns in some shape or form. For now, I'm going to enjoy being a family with my boys and my wonderful husband that has been with me for 19 years and has helped me so much throughout this whole journey of mine.”

Saddened customers responded on Facebook.

Christopher Wilcox said: “Ay Daniela , so sorry to read this news . The spirit and love in your post will surely sustain you into your next challenge. Enjoy a good rest first and be able to spend more time as a family.

“Thank you for all the great meals we have had at La Mama and for adding such vibrancy to Abbeydale Road and the wider community. Un abrazo y mucho ánimo x”