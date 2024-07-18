Sheffield weather: Temperature to reach 28C on hottest day of the year as school holidays begin

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 18th Jul 2024
Sheffield is set for its hottest day of the year, with a high of 28C forecast, as schools break up for the summer.

After a wet and often chilly start to the summer in Sheffield, things are looking brighter as we head into the school holidays.

National World

The latest Met Office weather forecast says Thursday, July 18 will start off cloudy in Sheffield but there will be sunny intervals by late morning and temperatures are predicted to reach 25C, with a low of 17C.

Friday, July 19 will be even warmer, with a high of 28C, a low of 17C, and a mix of full and partial sunshine.

The weekend will be a bit milder, with a high of 24C forecast for Saturday, July 20, and 20C on Sunday, July 21, but it looks set to be mostly dry, with sunny intervals.

The longer term UK forecast suggests we’re in for a spell of dry and sunny weather during the middle of next week but between then and the end of July conditions will be changeable, with showers, occasional spells of more persistent rain and some drier and brighter interludes.

More settled weather is forecast for the first fortnight in August, with drier and warmer than average conditions most likely and a ‘slightly enhanced likelihood of short-lived hot spells’.

