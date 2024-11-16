Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved village pub in Sheffield is set to reopen under new management - and its first community event will appeal to more than humans.

The Castle Inn, on Twentywell Road, in Bradway, unexpectedly closed in August of this year.

But now, the owner of The Millhouses pub on Abbeydale Road has revealed he will be taking over the premises with a successful business partner - and they have big plans.

Maurice Crookes, aged 61, has come out of a short-lived retirement for him and his wife, Wendy, to join friend Malcolm Bough in making the pub the heart of the community once again.

“This is my fourth last pub,” Maurice said. “I retired 12 months ago, and I've come back out of retirement because I just couldn't miss this challenge.

“We’re just excited to get it back open and to start trading. The more money that it generates, the more we can reinvest into getting the business to where people want.”

The new owners of The Castle Inn in Bradway are very dog friendly. Pictured are Wendy and Maurice Crookes, and Malcolm Bough. | National World

The pub is expected to reopen before Christmas after undergoing some renovations to its kitchen. Malcolm, former owner of the White Swan, will then be leading the catering side of the pub with a new menu described as “traditional British fare”.

They team are also keen to make it somewhere for all the community, as well as those stumbling across the pub while out exploring the hundreds of walking routes with their children and dogs. And Maurice says customers will be “pleasantly surprised” with lower prices for drinks.

He said: “I just don't think you can open up a pub, put some dominoes on the table and expect the place to be full. A pub can't be just a pub anymore, which has always been my ethos.

“I like to get in with the local community, and give them what they want. We’re going see what we can do to raise money for charities for the local community, restart quiz nights, book clubs if it suits anybody. We want to give groups a place to meet up.”

The Castle Inn is preparing to reopen before Christmas. | National World

Maurice has also described his team as “big dog lovers”, and they have their own pack between them.

“The first community event that we are going to be doing, we’re going to try and have a doggy beauty competition. It’s going to be the cutest, fluffiest, most intelligent, all that sort of thing - we’re a nation of dog lovers.”

In due course, the pub will see its tap room redecorated, the fireplaces reinstated, furniture re-upholstered, and the beer garden reopened in time for next summer.