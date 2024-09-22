Millhouses: Luscious green park and trendy eateries makes this Sheffield neighbourhood “highly desirable”
Millhouses is a flourishing neighbourhood in Sheffield, with cafes, pubs, and gorgeous greenery.
The Star visited the area to film a video on what is on offer for those looking to move to, or who just want to visit, the “highly desirable” neighbourhood.
Millhouses Park, managed by Sheffield City Council, is certainly a hotspot for locals and beyond, with its play, sports and cafe facilities.
At the skatepark, we bumped into 20-year-old Reece Bingham, who visits most days from Lowedges, and dubbed it the ‘best’ skatepark in the city.
The bartender in Dronfield said: “I’ve been coming to the skatepark since I started, so about three years.
“It’s got all the greenery, and it’s a nicer environment. I’d rather come here than go to town [Devonshire Green Skatepark].
“Everyone I’ve met here are different ages. Skaters get a bad reputation but everyone I’ve met has been sound.”
For those looking to pick up the sport, he said: “Learn the basics - just get comfortable riding the board before trying all of the bigger stuff and just enjoy it. Don’t feel like you have to learn everything at once.”
