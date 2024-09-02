Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a popular pub in Sheffield have announced its closure with immediate effect on social media.

The Castle Inn, on Twentywell Road, Bradway, officially shut its doors on Thursday, August 29, with all bookings from that evening cancelled immediately.

A post on the business’s social media page revealed that it was a ‘hard decision’ made after more than eight ‘incredible’ years.

It read: “It’s with huge sadness that we announce the closing of Castle Inn!

The Castle Inn in Bradway, Sheffield, has announced its closure. | Google

“After 8 and a half incredible years we have had to make the hard decision to close the doors.

“All bookings from tonight will be cancelled and contacted. And as they say.. as one chapter closes another one will soon begin! Thank you Jack, Stacey and The Baker family!”

It also added thanks to all the customers and staff for their support over the years.

The Baker family are also behind Baker’s Chippy at 302 Twentywell Road, and added in a separate post that they have “lots of new and exciting stuff coming your way”.

The owner and award-winning head chef Jack Baker re-opened the pub in February 2016, and went on to lead the pub through the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

The pub was no stranger to praise, having had a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google, and it was well known for its traditional pub grub and Sunday roasts.

Hundreds of people have shared their sadness at the pub’s closure on social media.

One commented: “Unfortunately rising costs and difficult breweries across the country are killing the industry. Recessions, covid, this team made it through them all but everyone has their breaking point.”

Another person said: “Absolutely gutted. We love this place and it's our go-to place just down the road for amazing food. Wishing you all the best in your onward adventures Jack and family.”

A third wrote: “Had some brilliant times in there. A reminder to keep going to your local pub or face losing it.”

The Castle Inn has been contacted for further information.